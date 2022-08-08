355,800 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %
BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 744,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,636,395. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.