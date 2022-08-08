3,572 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 136,590 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $104.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,721. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

