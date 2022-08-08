3,677 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.82. 194,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,366. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

