39,703 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $119.16. 12,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,746. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

