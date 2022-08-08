3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,358. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.