3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.84. 35,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

