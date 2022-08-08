40,000 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 715,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,561.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 342,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,375 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,968. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

