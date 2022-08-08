4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,072.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $438,209.84 and $14,072.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069104 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

