51,544 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 241.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,730. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

