707,600 Shares in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Acquired by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 707,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. Singular Genomics Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Tikvah Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tikvah Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,343,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMIC stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,170. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

