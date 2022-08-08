714 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $709.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,094 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,893. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

