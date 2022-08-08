8PAY (8PAY) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $618,803.35 and approximately $81,871.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 185.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.
About 8PAY
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
Buying and Selling 8PAY
