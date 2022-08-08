8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGHT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 145,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $583.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Insider Activity

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 23,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $125,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,557.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 8X8 by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

