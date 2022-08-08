908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.91. 12,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 309,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Specifically, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,516 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

908 Devices Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.25 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 832.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 960.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

