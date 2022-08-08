AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.44. The company had a trading volume of 90,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. The company has a market cap of $246.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

