AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 175,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 83,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.