Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 11.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 96,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,011,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

