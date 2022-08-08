ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.39-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of (0.5)% to 1.5% to $2.014-2.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 414,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $696.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.