Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
ARAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Shares of ARAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 444,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,969. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.
