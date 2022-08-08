ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0202

ACENT (ACE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ACENT has a market cap of $2.44 million and $373,998.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ACENT has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

