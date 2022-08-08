ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 171,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

