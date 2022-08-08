Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.71. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adient will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.