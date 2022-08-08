Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s 5th Largest Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,845 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $433.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.52. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

