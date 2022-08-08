AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6 %

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 384,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.