AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
AdvanSix Trading Down 1.6 %
AdvanSix stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 384,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83.
Insider Transactions at AdvanSix
In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.