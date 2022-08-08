Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Amgen stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

