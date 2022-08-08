Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

