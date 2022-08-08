Advisors Preferred LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $253.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

