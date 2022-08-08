Advisors Preferred LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after buying an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

