Advisors Preferred LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $61.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.