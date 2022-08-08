Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,923,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

