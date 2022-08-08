Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.13% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 269,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG opened at $21.82 on Monday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.