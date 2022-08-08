AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. 965,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

