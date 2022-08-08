Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 99.6% This Week

Aeron (ARNX) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Aeron has a total market cap of $745.59 and approximately $16,581.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 99.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

