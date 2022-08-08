AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.42.

AES Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

