Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Lifted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $236,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

