Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.77.

ADC stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $42,342,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

