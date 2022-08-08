Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $295.00 at Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.56. 8,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.43.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.