Ajit Ramalingam Sells 518 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

BIO traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $535.08. 99,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,474. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.32 and its 200 day moving average is $545.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 836.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

