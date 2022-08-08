Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALB opened at $237.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.76. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.