Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 106 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

