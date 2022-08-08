Albion Financial Group UT Buys 2,403 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.19% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,477,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.82. 75,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

