Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 83,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.80. 88,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,372. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

