Albion Financial Group UT Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 690.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,935 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

