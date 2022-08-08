Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.85 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CubeSmart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. 34,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

