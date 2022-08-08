Albion Financial Group UT Has $34.45 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

