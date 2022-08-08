Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 3,956 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.22. 55,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

