Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,036 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.71. 44,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,001. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.