Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,465 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 390,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,405,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Paychex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,699. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

