Albion Financial Group UT Sells 3,563 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.