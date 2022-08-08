Albion Financial Group UT Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $186.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

